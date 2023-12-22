Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

4 soldiers die, 2 injured after terrorists attack Army vehicles in Rajouri

Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists. The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening, officials said

Army personnel in Rajouri sector. Photo: ANI

Representaitve Image | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One more Army personnel succumbed to injuries in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday, taking the death toll in the incident to four, according to Army Officials.
Two soldiers have been injured in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Rajouri sector.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.
"At approximately 3:45 PM on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.
The operation has been underway in the general area of DKG (Dera ki Gali) since the night of December 20.
"Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area ," Army officials said.
Operation is in progress and further details are being ascertained, they added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences over the death of four soldiers in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday

"The news of the martyrdom of our soldiers in the dastardly terrorist attack in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, is very sad. The country will always remember their supreme sacrifice in defence of India. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs," Rahul Gandhi Posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

 

Also Read

5 soldiers killed, 2 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch

4 army men killed, 2 injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

36 soldiers killed in ambush by armed group, helicopter crash: Nigeria

10 terrorists gunned down by soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber: Official

INDIA bloc leaders to protest against suspension of MPs from Parliament

Nine MLAs to be constituted in Chhatisgarh cabinet today: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

5 soldiers killed, 2 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch

Rambagh Gate, Ramparts in Punjab win Unesco's Asia-Pacific Awards

India aims to commission new research station in Antarctica by 2029: Rijiju

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir government terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon