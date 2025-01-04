Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Non-appearance in response to proclamation a 'stand-alone offence': SC

Non-appearance in response to proclamation a 'stand-alone offence': SC

While referring to language of section 174A of IPC, the bench said this implies that the "very instance at which a person is directed to appear, and he does not do so, this section comes into play

Supreme Court, SC

The apex court delivered its verdict on January 2 on an appeal challenging a June 2023 judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has held that non-appearance in response to a proclamation is a "stand-alone offence" and can continue even if the proclamation is extinguished.

The apex court delivered its verdict on January 2 on an appeal challenging a June 2023 judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The bench dealt with legal questions, including whether the proclaimed offender status of an accused under the provisions of the CrPC can subsist if he stands acquitted during trial in connection to the very same offence.

"In conclusion, we hold that section 174A IPC is an independent, substantive offence, that can continue even if the proclamation under section 82 CrPC is extinguished. It is a stand-alone offence," a bench of justices CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol said.

 

Section 82 of the erstwhile Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) deals with proclamation for person absconding.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

CBI doesn't need state's consent for FIR against Central govt officials: SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC calls for govt 'introspection' over excessive delays in filing pleas

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams ED for 'inhuman' 15-hour interrogation in illegal mining case

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

SC notice to Dera chief Ram Rahim on CBI's plea challenging his acquittal

Supreme Court, SC

Can't deprive individual of property without adequate compensation: SC

Section 174A of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of the CrPC.

"The purpose of section 82 CrPC, as can be understood from a bare reading of the statutory text is to ensure that a person who is called to appear before a court, does so," the bench said, adding that the object and purpose of section 174A of the IPC was to ensure penal consequences for defiance of a court order requiring a person's presence.

It noted what happens if the status under section 82 of the CrPC was nullified, that is, the person subjected to such proclamation, by virtue of subsequent developments was no longer required to be presented before a court of law.

"Then, can the prosecution still proceed against such a person for having not appeared before a court during the time that the process was in effect. The answer is in the affirmative," it said.

While referring to the language of section 174A of the IPC, the bench said this implies that the "very instance at which a person is directed to appear, and he does not do so, this section comes into play".

"So, while proceedings under section 174A IPC cannot be initiated independent of section 82, CrPC, that is, can only be started post the issuance of proclamation, they can continue if the said proclamation is no longer in effect," the bench said.

More From This Section

Fog, Noida Fog, Winter

LIVE: Four dead in Haryana, 250 flights disrupted in Delhi as dense fog blinds North India

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt sets up over 1,200 night shelter facilities across the state

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Missing journalist's body found in septic tank in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested

Doctor

Only 25% Indian population can access stroke facility in an hour: Study

Bhopal gas tragedy

Bhopal tragedy waste disposal: Mob pelts stones at incineration unit

Topics : Supreme Court criminal cases Indian Penal Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon