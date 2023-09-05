Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.10%)
65691.42 + 63.28
Nifty (0.13%)
19554.50 + 25.70
Nifty Midcap (1.03%)
40240.65 + 410.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.60%)
5828.30 + 34.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44495.60 -82.70
Heatmap

Non-bailable warrant issued against Sasikala after non-appearance in court

Sasikala, convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2017, was lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city

V K Sasikala

Two persons who had provided sureties to the former AIADMK leader were also issued notices before the court adjourned the hearing on Monday to October 5.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Lokayukta special court here has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against V K Sasikala, confidante of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after she failed to appear before it to face hearing in a case regarding alleged "VIP treatment" given to her during her incarceration at a prison here.
Sasikala, convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2017, was lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city.
The court also issued NBW to another accused Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law.
Two persons who had provided sureties to the former AIADMK leader were also issued notices before the court adjourned the hearing on Monday to October 5.
Sasikala and Ilavarasi were convicted by a special court in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa and them, and spent four years in the Central Prison here. During this time, they were accused of bribing prison officials to obtain privileges and special treatment not accorded to convicts.
In May this year, the High Court of Karnataka had quashed the case against three prison officers who were accused along with Sasikala -- Krishna Kumar, the then Chief Jail Superintendent, Dr Anitha, then Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and Gajaraja Makanur, then police sub-inspector.

Also Read

Muzaffarnagar teacher in slap video booked under bailable charges

Lookout circular, non-bailable warrant issued against Amritpal Singh

Pak EC issues bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

Trump travels to Florida as court appearance nears in classified docs case

Guj court grants more time to Kejriwal for appearance in defamation case

Eminent citizens ask SC to take cognisance of Udhayanidhi's remark

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Bharat or India: Dinner invite for New Delhi G20 Summit sparks controversy

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Sharad Pawar demands raising 50% quota cap by 15-16% to help communities

The three were accused of providing the facilities to Sasikala from the time she was imprisoned on February 15, 2017.
Sasikala has also approached the High Court seeking to quash the case against her.
However, the HC has not ordered a stay on the proceedings against her in the Lokayukta court.
Despite this, Sasikala failed to appear in the Special Court for a hearing scheduled for Monday.
Considering her repeated absence, the Court issued the NBW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Sasikala court non-bailable warrants

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon