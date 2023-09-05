Confirmation

Bharat or India: Dinner invite for New Delhi G20 Summit sparks controversy

Reports suggest that the Centre is also expected to bring in a resolution to rename India as Bharat in the upcoming special session of the Parliament

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu sent out invites to the heads of state attending the weekend G20 Summit in New Delhi under the title "President of Bharat" instead of the traditional "President of India," several media reports on Tuesday suggested. A screenshot of the invite has also gone viral on social media, with several politicians sharing their views on the same.

This marks a significant shift in nomenclature on the international stage. It is the first time that India has sent out invites using "Bharat" and not "India".

Notably, Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states, "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

According to a report by NDTV, "Bharat" has also been used in a G20 booklet handed to foreign delegates titled "Bharat, the Mother of Democracy". It highlights the country's democratic ethos for thousands of years.

"In Bharat that is India, taking the consent of the people in governance has been part of life since earliest recorded history," the opening words of the booklet read, as per the report.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the country should be called Bharat instead of India.

"We must stop using the word India and start using Bharat. At times we use India to make those who speak English understand. This comes as the flow. However, we must stop using this... The name of the country Bharat will remain Bharat wherever you go in the world. In spoken and written, one must say Bharat," he said at an address in Guwahati.

Notably, the special aircraft that is used to ferry the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister has the name "Bharat" inscribed on it.

War of words on social media

Just after the reports came in, Jairam Ramesh, secretary of Congress, said that the "Union of States" is under assault under the Modi government.

"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhavan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on 9 September in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this Union of States is under assault," he alleged.

In another post, Ramesh said, "Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT: Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh also alleged that the RSS led by Mohan Bhagwat wants to change the Constitution of the country by "removing" the word India with Bharat.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar wrote in the Constitution-- 'India That Is Bharat'. But Modi and RSS, who hate Babasaheb, want to change the Constitution. Why do Bhagwat and Modi hate Babasaheb so much?" Singh said in his post on X.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav later said the entire country is demanding that the word "Bharat" should be used instead of "India".

"The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British, whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture... I want there to be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hailed the "Republic of Bharat".

"REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL," he said in a post on X.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal also pitched the proposal during the recently concluded monsoon session in the Upper House, saying that the name "India" is a symbol of "colonial slavery" and "should be removed from the Constitution".

"The British changed Bharat's name to India. Under Article 1, the Constitution states: 'India, that is Bharat'. Our country has been known by the name 'Bharat' for thousands of years... it is this country's ancient name and is found in ancient Sanskrit texts. The name 'India' was given by the colonial Raj and is thus a symbol of slavery. The name India should be removed from the Constitution," he said.

BJP leader JP Nadda also took to X to defend "Bharat".

"Why do political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the proclamation of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' It is clear that Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the Constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. He just means to praise a particular family. The whole country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress," he said.

Resolution to rename India as Bharat in special session likely

On Tuesday, citing sources, a report by CNBC-TV18 said that the Centre is also expected to bring in a resolution to rename India as Bharat in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.

A special session of the Parliament is scheduled to take place between 18 September and 22 September.

Name changes, not new

Should India choose to officially change its name to Bharat, it will not be the first country to do so. Several countries have in the past changed their names.

Recently, the United Nations announced that Turkiye will replace the name Turkey whenever the country is referenced.

In April 2016, the Czech Republic's name was changed to Czechia. Later, in 2018, Swaziland's name was changed to Estwani.

In 2020, the Netherlands changed its name from Holland for "promotion purposes".

In 1972, Sri Lanka changed its name from Ceylon. However, it was not until 2011 that Sri Lanka officially wiped the old colonial name from government use.

The list of other countries that have changed their names includes Thailand (from Siam), Myanmar (from Burma), Ireland (from the Irish Free State) and the Republic of North Macedonia (from the Republic of Macedonia).

Interestingly, China's local name is Zhongguo.

(With agency inputs)
G20 summit President of India

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon