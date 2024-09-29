Business Standard
Home / India News / Northeast Frontier Railway to run 26 special trains to tackle festive rush

Northeast Frontier Railway to run 26 special trains to tackle festive rush

The special trains will cover important destinations like Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar and Shri Ganganagar, while also touching on other destinations

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run 26 special trains over the next two months to clear the festive rush, a statement said on Sunday.

"NFR has proposed 26 special trains with 254 trips this year for the festive season," it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These 13 pairs of special trains will facilitate smooth travel experience and accommodate extra passengers during the forthcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30, the statement added.

In comparison to last year, NFR has almost doubled the number of special trains and trips during the festive period, it said.

 

The special trains will cover important destinations like Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar and Shri Ganganagar, while also touching on other destinations.

These trains will also boost connectivity within the zone during this period to areas such as Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Katihar, the statement added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railways to run nearly 6K special trains this festive season: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

Business travel, Travel

Airlines, hotels make up 70% of India's $53 billion travel market: Deloitte

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Northern Railway cancels, diverts 29 trains after freight train derailment

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM reviews Railway Ministry's capex plan, asks to expedite 'Kavach' system

Topics : Indian Railways Northeast Railway festivals Trains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon