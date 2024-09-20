Business Standard
Northwest Delhi residents to face water supply disruption from Sept 25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Water supply in northwest Delhi's Rohini locality would be affected for 18 hours from the morning of September 25 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday.
According to a statement, the affected areas include Rohini Sector-9, Sector-11, Sector-13, Sector-16, Sector-17, ESI Hospital, Rithala Village and the adjoining areas.
"Due to interconnection works in the 1100-mm dia Rohini water main emanating from Haiderpur WW-II, the water supply shall remain affected from the morning of September 25 (10 am) to the morning of September 26 (4 am)," it said.
Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped for 18 hours, it added.
 
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) advised residents of the affected areas to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance. It said water tankers will be made available upon demanding those on the DJB's helpline or the central control room.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi Water Supply

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

