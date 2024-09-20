Northwest Delhi residents to face water supply disruption from Sept 25

Water supply in northwest Delhi's Rohini locality would be affected for 18 hours from the morning of September 25 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday.

According to a statement, the affected areas include Rohini Sector-9, Sector-11, Sector-13, Sector-16, Sector-17, ESI Hospital, Rithala Village and the adjoining areas.

"Due to interconnection works in the 1100-mm dia Rohini water main emanating from Haiderpur WW-II, the water supply shall remain affected from the morning of September 25 (10 am) to the morning of September 26 (4 am)," it said.

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped for 18 hours, it added.