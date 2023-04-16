Lawbreakers to lawmakers? Here're candidates with criminal cases in 2023



Political parties will also have to furnish reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. Following several Supreme Court (SC) orders, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has, since 2020, made it mandatory for political parties at the central and state election level to upload on their website detailed information with reference to candidates with pending criminal cases, including the nature of the offence, relevant particulars like whether charges have been framed, the court concerned, case number, etc.



This information needs to be published in (a) one local vernacular daily and one national newspaper; (b) on official social media platforms of the political party, including Facebook and Twitter. The parties have to offer the reasons for selection, and not just ‘winnability’ in line with the ECI directives.



This notice is called Format C7. Election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed political parties’ lists of candidates in the Assembly elections in 2023. It found 66 per cent of candidates with criminal cases had complied; 34 per cent had failed to do so. Non-compliance will be contempt of the orders of the SC, ECI has warned.

Also Read Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said SC flags concerns about ECI autonomy and 'lightning speed' CEC appointment Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India? Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? Posturing to maintain balance on Congress' seesaw in Chhattisgarh Rebellions in Congress: Sachin Pilot continues tirade against Gehlot regime Delhi Police detains 1,350 AAP workers, leaders while protesting: Officials Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal questioned for nearly 9 hours by CBI Heatwave at isolated places in Delhi, rains to bring relief, says IMD