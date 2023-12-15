Sensex (    %)
                        
NSDC inks MoU with Saudi govt to protect rights of Indian skilled labourers

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Saudi Arabia to protect the rights of skilled labourers from India.

Press Trust of India Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Saudi Arabia to protect the rights of skilled labourers from India.
"Skilled labourers in India can register themselves at NSDC... after which we will come to know where they are going, for which work and with whom they will be working," NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari said.
The registration process will be free of cost, he said, adding that skilled labourers from all categories, including AC mechanics, and car painters, can register themselves on NSDC.
"Skill India Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently, we are working with 13 countries and in the coming days we are going to open 30 skill international centres," he said.
It is not true that all agents through whom people go to Saudi Arabia from India are bad, and if people want to go via agents, they may do so, but they have to register at NSDC, he said, adding that the documentation will be done through NSDC.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Al Yamani, Vice Chairman of the recently concluded Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) held here, said a wage protection system and freedom of mobility will be offered to Indian labourers working in Saudi Arabia.
He said a wage protection system is in place with an electronic version and the intention is to ensure that every worker gets paid in time.
If a company or organisation does not comply with the wage protection system, their services will be frozen, meaning it cannot work with the government.
Organisers of the conference said they are looking to turn GLMC into an annual event.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, said 6,652 people from 40 countries attended the conference.
"What is clear to me is that... we should continue to exchange ideas on how best to prepare our labour markets to be inclusive of all," he said.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

