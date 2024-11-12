Business Standard
NSE and Zomato partner to boost financial literacy for delivery workers

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the programme will be conducted in multiple regional languages, catering to a diverse audience among the gig workforce

Zomato

Over 2,000 delivery partners have already taken a step toward financial literacy. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with online food delivery platform Zomato to promote financial literacy and investor awareness programmes among the gig economy workers.

This partnership aims to launch an extensive financial literacy and investor awareness drive, specifically designed for Zomato's delivery partners, impacting the lives of over 50,000 gig workers across the country, NSE said in a statement.

As a part of the pact, fundamental aspects of personal finance management and the basics of investing will be covered. Topics will include budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and insurance, among others.

 

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the programme will be conducted in multiple regional languages, catering to a diverse audience among the gig workforce.

"This partnership with Zomato is a significant step in expanding our outreach to a critical segment of the workforce that drives the digital economy. By equipping delivery partners with financial skills, we aim to contribute to their financial independence and overall financial well-being," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said.

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said, this programme has been curated to suit delivery partners' needs to equip them with the right knowledge and skill-set to become financially independent.

"Over 2,000 delivery partners have already taken a step toward financial literacy, and we're looking forward to scaling this further in the next few months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

