Business Standard
Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses plea to turn off 'machine' controlling man's brain

Supreme Court dismisses plea to turn off 'machine' controlling man's brain

The appellant alleged that a 'human brain reading machinery' had been obtained by certain individuals at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and was being used to control his brain

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court, SC (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a man who claimed that a 'machine' was being used by unknown individuals to control his brain, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The petitioner requested the Court to order the deactivation of this alleged device.
 
A bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah described the plea as "bizarre" and declined to entertain it.
 
“This is the bizarre prayer made by the petitioner, whose specific allegation is that there is some machine being used and operated to control his brain. We see no scope or reason for interference in this matter. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed,” the Court stated in its November 8 order.
 
 

The 'human brain reading machinery'

The appellant, a teacher, initially filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, alleging that a 'human brain reading machinery' had been obtained by certain individuals from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, and was being used to control his thoughts. The CFSL clarified that the appellant had not undergone any examination, rendering the allegation baseless. The High Court subsequently dismissed his petition on September 27.
 
In its order, the High Court noted, “The case of the petitioner is that his brain is being read through a machine. Neither the learned counsel representing the petitioner nor the petitioner, who appears in person, has been able to convey the real grievance before us.”
 

No grounds for 'machine control' claim

The teacher then approached the Supreme Court, where the Court initially directed the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) to interact with him in his native language, Telugu, to better understand his concerns.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

gavel law cases

Draft bill on water resource management authority circulated among states

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru

Children's Day speeches: Check one, two and five-minute speeches in English

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Musk's Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence in India: Scindia

Amit Kataria

Who is Amit Kataria? India's richest IAS officer who took Rs 1 as salary

 
Following this interaction, the SCLSC reported that the appellant wanted the Court to instruct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Visakhapatnam to deactivate the machine allegedly affecting his brain.
 
Despite these efforts, the Court found no grounds to support the petitioner’s claims.
 

Also Read

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

No oral mentioning for urgent hearing of cases will be allowed: CJI Khanna

SC, Supreme Court

SC extends interim protection from arrest to actor Siddique in 'rape' case

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court dismisses 1994 Sebi appeal against Ambani's Reliance entities

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks WB plea against arbitral award in favour of Mauritius-based firm

Supreme Court, SC

Menstrual hygiene policy for school students framed, approved: Centre to SC

Topics : Supreme Court Andhra Pradesh High Court BS Web Reports brain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon