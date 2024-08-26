Business Standard
Odisha govt culls over 11,700 chicken, health dept issues alert on bird flu

After mass deaths of chickens at a local poultry farm in Pipili, culling began on Saturday and was completed on Monday evening

In response to the outbreak, the state health department has heightened surveillance and issued an alert. | Representative image: Reuters

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

The Odisha government has culled over 11,700 chickens in Puri district's Pipili, following the detection of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, an official said on Monday.
After mass deaths of chickens at a local poultry farm in Pipili, culling began on Saturday and was completed on Monday evening. Additional culling in homes and nearby villages will take place on Tuesday, the official added.
Jagannath Nanda, additional director of disease control, said 13 rapid response teams are handling the culling, with some poultry farm owners conducting culling independently. No other unusual chicken deaths have been reported elsewhere in the state, he added.
In response to the outbreak, the state health department has heightened surveillance and issued an alert.
Bijay Mohapatra, director of health services, emphasised that while bird flu is not new to Odisha, the department is working with stakeholders to manage the situation. He assured that sufficient medicines are available and urged poultry workers to maintain hygiene and wear masks.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

