Odisha govt plans April start for Census 2027 houselisting exercise

A day after the Centre notified that the first phase of Census 2027, the houselisting operations (HLO) phase, will be conducted across the country from April 1 to September 30, the Odisha government on Thursday said it will carry out the exercise in April, with nearly 100,000 enumerators fanning out across the state’s length and breadth.

The Uttar Pradesh government has indicated that it will conduct the HLO phase across May and June in the state with the help of 600,000 enumerators. Most other states are also likely to conduct the HLO phase in the earlier part of the April 1–September 30 window specified for the exercise.

However, poll-bound states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, are likely to carry out the HLO phase once the election exercise, which is likely by the third week of May, is completed.

The self-enumeration option will be available a fortnight before the beginning of the HLO phase, the Centre has said. The second phase of Census 2027, the population enumeration phase, will be conducted in February 2027. The caste census will be part of the population enumeration phase.

A brief revision round will conclude the Census 2027 process in early March 2027 to ensure no resident is excluded from the count. For the Union Territory of Ladakh, snow-bound areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the population enumeration phase will be conducted in September 2026.

Census 2027 will be the first digital census ever. Data will be collected using mobile applications. The Centre has developed a dedicated portal — the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) — for managing and monitoring the entire census process on a real-time basis. Census 2027 will also be the first census in independent India to enumerate caste.

Officials said around 90 per cent of data collection is expected to be through the digital mode. “Interested people can also provide their information on their own by registering on the official website using an OTP-based mobile verification system. One mobile number can be used only once, and features such as screenshots from the app will be disabled to maintain data security,” an official associated with the census operations said.

On Wednesday, in a gazette notification, Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said the HLO will take place between April 1 and September 30, 2026, in all states and Union Territories during the 30-day period specified by each state and Union Territory. There will also be an option for self-enumeration, which will be conducted over a 15-day period just before the start of the 30-day house-to-house houselisting operations, he said.

Around three million field functionaries, including enumerators, supervisors and master trainers, will be deployed for data collection, monitoring and supervision of census operations. All census functionaries will be paid a suitable honorarium for the work, as they will be carrying it out in addition to their regular duties. Training for enumerators and others to be engaged in the census exercise will be held in January, February and March.

Census 2027 will be the 16th census in the country and the eighth after Independence. The census is the biggest source of primary data at the village, town and ward levels, providing micro-level data on various parameters, including housing conditions, amenities and assets, demography, religion, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, language, literacy and education, economic activity, migration and fertility. The Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, provide the legal framework for the conduct of the census.

The pre-test, which is the preparatory exercise of the first phase of Census 2027, was conducted in select areas across the country in November 2025. It sought household responses to 35 questions, such as the source of potable water and cooking fuel, main cereals consumed, and the materials used for the floor and roof of the house.