Odisha inks agreement, to set up 5 multispeciality hospitals at Rs 500 cr

The Odisha government signed agreements with private healthcare players for building five affordable multispeciality hospitals in the state, officials said on Thursday.

These hospitals, which will have 100 to 200 beds, will be set up in PPP mode in Angul, Barbil, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda, they said.

This is first-of-a-kind initiative by any state to develop healthcare facilities in PPP (public private partnership) mode, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

"Private healthcare operators have a major role in fulfilling this mandate. Therefore, we are encouraging private investments in the health sector to set up institutions at district levels," he said.

Stating that the development of healthcare infrastructure is a priority of his government, Patnaik said the state's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been a great support for 1 crore families.

According to the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) signed by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday, a consortium of Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Silicon Institute of Technology will develop 200-bed multispecialty hospitals at Angul and Barbil, and a consortium of Cygnus Medicare Pvt Ltd and Printlink Computer & Communication Pvt Ltd will set up two 100-bed hospitals in Bhadrak and Jharsuguda.

Also Read Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor 5 shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister: Pak defence minister Adani Ports for minimum 50 yrs of concession period in PPP projects Odisha notifies PPP policy to attract private investment in public infra BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India: Rijiju Congress to launch charitable mission in Oommen Chandy's name in Kerala PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 5,000 cr Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court Not even single drop of additional water to be shared with any state: Mann

The government would provide land and capital assistance for the construction, besides the required infrastructure, while the private players will construct the hospitals, deploy manpower and provide healthcare service for 30 years, according to the MoUs.

A 120-bed cancer care super-specialty hospital will be built by Vizag Hospitals & Cancer Research Centre Pvt Ltd in Jharsuguda. For this hospital, the government will provide land, construct the hospital and provide equipment, while the private partner will deploy adequate manpower, operate, maintain and manage it for 15 years.

The state will ensure timely support for early commissioning of these hospitals, Patnaik said.

These five hospitals will be developed at an investment of nearly Rs 500 crore, and generate employment for more than 3,500 people, officials said.