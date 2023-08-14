Confirmation

Adani Ports for minimum 50 yrs of concession period in PPP projects

"The new concession regime already recognises the ability to roll over, but I believe that a 50-year concession period would be more beneficial," CEO Tripathy said

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Monday emphasised the need for an "extended" concession period of at least 50 years and a comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in infrastructure projects.
The suggestions made by Adani Ports and SEZ CEO (Ports) Subrat Tripathy at the roadshow of the 3rd Global Maritime India Summit 2023 here were in sync with the ongoing discussions aimed at bolstering India's maritime infrastructure and attracting significant global investments.
"I want to highlight to the minister and the offices of the Ministry of Shipping for both shipping and that a 30-year concession period may not be adequate. The new concession regime already recognises the ability to roll over, but I believe that a 50-year concession period would be more beneficial, Tripathy said.
This would provide a greater incentive for investors to come forward and ensure that adequate revenues are met, he said.
It would also help mitigate the risk of the capital expenditure cycle being threatened towards the end of a concession period," Tripathy said in his address.
He lauded the West Bengal government's initiative in providing a 99-year concession period for the development of the Tajpur deep sea port in the state.

Adani Port has won the contract to build and operate the port in the state.
Tripathy also underscored the significance of incorporating a robust dispute resolution mechanism and exit policies within the concession agreements.
Such provisions would create an atmosphere of transparency and reliability, fostering investor trust, he said.
Adani Port officials said that the company remains committed to the Tajpur project and was waiting for a Letter of Agreement from the West Bengal government before it can proceed with feasibility studies and environmental clearances.
The state government needs to get security and some other clearances before it could award the final agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone West Bengal

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

