Odisha to provide free online NEET, JEE coaching to class 11, 12 students

The director said that many of the higher secondary schools have received assistance for the development of smart classrooms under a scheme of the Planning and Coordination Department

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has decided to provide free online NEET and JEE coaching to class 11 and 12 students of various higher secondary schools in the state.
Higher Secondary Education Director Raghuram R Iyer wrote a letter to principals of all government and non-government aided plus-II colleges in this regard on Wednesday.
"It has been decided to provide supplementary online coaching to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)/Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government aided higher secondary schools for enhancement of their competitive ability," Iyer said.
The coaching will be provided in the virtual mode. Hence, the principals of higher secondary schools that don't have smart classrooms with interactive panels or smart TVs were asked to install the system.
The director said that many of the higher secondary schools have received assistance for the development of smart classrooms under a scheme of the Planning and Coordination Department.
"It is requested to make necessary arrangements to install an interactive panel or Smart TV in your HSS at the earliest," he told the principals in the letter.
In case any higher secondary school has not received funds in this regard, the institution is allowed to utilise available funds from the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) account or HSS development fund as per the existing finance department guidelines, the letter read.

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha government NEET JEE Students education

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

