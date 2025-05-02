Friday, May 02, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Odisha to set up greenfield airport at Paradip, heliports in 14 districts

Odisha to set up greenfield airport at Paradip, heliports in 14 districts

These decisions were taken during an Aviation and Network Construction Management' meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Majhi directed officers to improve the infrastructure of public airports, increase flight connectivity and efficiency of aviation units (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to strengthen aviation infrastructure in the state, the Odisha government has decided to establish a Greenfield airport at the port town of Paradip, expedite the development of the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri and construct heliports in 14 districts.

These decisions were taken during an Aviation and Network Construction Management' meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Thursday.

In addition to discussions on expediting the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport (SJIA) in Puri and the upgrade of Rourkela Airport, the meeting resolved to proceed with the establishment of a Greenfield airport at Paradip, according to an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

 

The meeting also focused on the development of key regional airports across the state, including those at Jeypore, Dand Bose, Rangeilunda, Gautama, Satibhata, Raisuan, Tushara, Jamadarpali, Malkangiri, Amarda Road, and Utkela, aiming to enhance regional connectivity.

"The state government also discussed the construction of heliports in 15 districts and the development of Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) at the airstrip at Birashol in Dhenkanal. The works department, as the nodal agency, has been given the responsibility of expediting these development works," it said.

Majhi directed officers to improve the infrastructure of public airports, increase flight connectivity and efficiency of aviation units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi commissions Vizhinjam seaport, calls it key to economic growth

drugs

Doctors must prescribe only generic drugs, not branded medicines: SC

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi-NCR rain: 4 dead, over 100 flights delayed, IMD warns of more storms

Mid-day meal cooks, Mid-day meal

Snake found in mid-day meal: Over 100 kids ill in Bihar, NHRC orders probe

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma inspects affected areas after rain triggers waterlogging

Topics : Odisha Odisha govt Odisha government airport Paradip port

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon