Home / India News / Snake found in mid-day meal: Over 100 kids ill in Bihar, NHRC orders probe

Over 100 students fell ill after eating a mid-day meal allegedly contaminated by a dead snake in Mokama, Bihar, prompting an NHRC probe and demand for a report

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

More than 100 schoolchildren in Mokama, Bihar, reportedly fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal allegedly contaminated by a dead snake — removed from the food before serving. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and launched a formal investigation.
 
The incident took place on April 24 at Upkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Mekra village, under the Mokama block of Patna district. According to local residents and parents, a snake accidentally fell into the cooking vessel during meal preparation. Though it was removed, the cook allegedly proceeded to serve the food to around 500 students.
 
 
Soon after eating, many children began vomiting and complained of dizziness, triggering panic across the village. Over two dozen students were rushed to Mokama’s referral hospital, and two were taken to Barh sub-divisional hospital. However, doctors later reported no traces of poison in their systems. 
 
In a statement, the NHRC said: “The commission has observed that the contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students.”

Eyewitnesses and villagers alleged that students who refused to eat were pressured and even threatened. Some children even claimed that once students began falling ill, teachers locked the school and fled.
 
The episode sparked public outrage. Angry residents blocked National Highway 31 (NH31), demanding swift action against school staff. The NHRC subsequently issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Bihar and the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks on the incident and the condition of the affected children.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shubham Kumar confirmed that a full inquiry is underway. 
 
The disturbing incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety and implementation of the mid-day meal scheme — one of the world’s largest school nutrition programs. Launched in 1925 in Chennai to fight child hunger and boost school attendance among economically disadvantaged children, the scheme has benefited millions. However, it has repeatedly come under fire for lapses in food safety and hygiene.
 
This is not the first such tragedy in Bihar. In 2013, 23 children died in India after consuming a mid-day meal tainted with toxic pesticide.
 
[With agency inputs]
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

