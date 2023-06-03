close

Odisha tragedy: Safety should always be priority in rail network, says Cong

Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the train accident in Odisha is truly horrendous and is a matter of the greatest anguish

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Odisha train crash

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday said the "horrendous" train accident in Odisha reinforces why safety should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network and asserted that there are many legitimate questions that need to be raised.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet that the train accident in Odisha is truly horrendous and is a matter of the greatest anguish.

"It reinforces why SAFETY should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network. There are many legitimate questions that need to be raised but that should wait till tomorrow," Ramesh tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday night expressed sadness over the tragedy and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for the rescue efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha train collision Congress

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

