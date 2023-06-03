Odisha triple train mishap: Engine drivers, guards of 2 trains injured

The engine drivers and guards of two trains were injured in the Odisha triple train accident and are being treated in different hospitals, a railway official said on Saturday.

The engine driver and the guard of the goods trains, however, escaped unhurt, the official added. Coromandel Express's loco pilot and his assistant as well as the guard and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express's guard were on the injured list.

"The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express are being treated in different hospitals," senior divisional commercial manager of South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division, Rajesh Kumar, said.

The goods train was stationed in a loop line beside the tracks through which the Coromandel Express was passing when it got derailed and some of its coaches fell on it.

Friday night's accident killed at least 261 people and injured more than 900, in one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Also Read Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat cancelled on Monday due to damage by tree branch Coromandel Express entered loop instead of main line: Preliminary probe Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe India matching up its infra capabilities to China's projects on LAC: DG BRO Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288, at least 803 injured G20 HWG meet in Hyderabad from Jun 4-6 to focus on medical counter measures Odisha train tragedy: Gujarat CM, ruling BJP cancel public events Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people