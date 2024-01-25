On Republic Day 2024, gallantry, services medals awarded to 1,132 personnel

Of these 277 PMG and GM awards, the majority are being given to personnel involved in Left Wing Extremism affected areas. (Photo: ANI)

On the occasion of Republic Day 2024 Gallantry, and services medals have been announced for a total of 1,132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard and civil defence and correctional services, the government announced Thursday.

Following the recent restructuring, these awards are classified into four categories- 'President's Medal for Gallantry' (PMG); 'Medal for Gallantry' (GM); 'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' (PSM), 'Medal for Meritorious Service' (MSM).

While two persons have been awarded the 'President's Medal for Gallantry', 275 persons have been honoured with the 'Medal for Gallantry'. The President's Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to 102 personnel, and the Medal for Meritorious Service to 753 personnel.

Rare 'President's Medal for Gallantry' for two BSF personnel





Also Read: Republic Day 2024 Parade: Check what makes this year's parade special The two PMGs have been awarded the Border Security Force Personnel for their contributions as part of the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were stationed as 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp at Butembo city.

"President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of 'Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry' and 'Conspicuous Act of Gallantry' respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Personnel in J-K, Chhattisgarh lead 'Medal for Gallantry' awards

Of these 277 PMG and GM awards, the majority are being given to personnel involved in left wing extremism affected areas (119 personnel), Jammu & Kashmir region (133 personnel) and other regions for their gallant actions.

According to the list released by the Centre, the state-wise list of 'Medal for Gallantry' awardees shows Jammu-Kashmir received the most medals at 72, followed by left-wing extremism-hit Chhattisgarh at 26 awards.

'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' for 94 police personnel

"Out of 102 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, four to fire service and four to civil defence and home guard service. Meanwhile, 677 of the total Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) have been awarded to police service, 32 to fire service personnel, and the remaining to civil defence, home guard and correctional services personnel.

While the PSM is awarded to recognise a "special distinguished record in service", the MSM is awarded for "valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty."