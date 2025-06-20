Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ONGC to permanently cap leaking oil well in Assam's Sivasagar: CM Sarma

ONGC to permanently cap leaking oil well in Assam's Sivasagar: CM Sarma

After exploring multiple approaches with great effort and precision, ONGC is now advancing with a more practical and safer strategy to cap the leak, Sarma said

On the issue of compensation, Sarma said ONGC and the district administration would jointly assess damages (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will begin permanently capping the crude oil well in Sivasagar district that has been leaking gas for the past nine days.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma said ONGC had already implemented two emergency measures without success.

"There are usually four emergency methods that ONGC and Oil India Limited (OIL) apply to check such leakages. ONGC has already implemented Plan A and Plan B without any success," he said.

The energy major will now apply Plan C, which will cap the entire well permanently, and for this, US experts will reach Sivasagar by this evening, he said.

 

'Capping of the well will begin tomorrow and will be carried out in consultation with the US experts. It is expected to be completed within the next four or five days', he added.

'Close to 50 per cent of the groundworksuch as site preparation and equipment mobilisationhas already been completed', he added.

Highlighting the potential danger, he noted that the well is located near a river embankment, and if heavy rains or floods had struck, the situation could have become disastrous.

'The priority is to stop the leakage and ensure the safety of people living in the neighbourhood', he said.

On the issue of compensation, Sarma said ONGC and the district administration would jointly assess damages.

"The company chairman has assured me that adequate compensation will be given to the affected people', he added.

The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk of Bhatiapar.

A private firm, SK Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-run Maharatna company.

If any action will be taken against the private firm, Sarma said priority is to stop the leakage and after that, necessary investigations will be carried out.

'The government of India and the government of Assam are monitoring the situation 24x7 and are fully committed to ensuring safety, restoring normalcy, and resolving the issue at the earliest', the Chief Minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

