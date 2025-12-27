Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Op Kalnemi: 19 Bangladeshis among 511 arrested from 3 Uttarakhand districts

Op Kalnemi: 19 Bangladeshis among 511 arrested from 3 Uttarakhand districts

According to a government statement, more than 4,800 people have been verified in Haridwar, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts under the drive, of whom 511 have been arrested

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Dhami also clarified that while faith will be respected, crime, hypocrisy and fraud under its guise will not be tolerated under any circumstances (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 511 people, including 19 Bangladeshis, have been arrested in three districts of Uttarakhand under Operation Kalnemi' so far, officials said on Friday.

Operation Kalnemi is a statewide campaign launched by the Uttarakhand government in July 2025 to identify, crack down on, and arrest individuals indulging in illegal activities such as hypocrisy and fraud under the guise of religion and faith.

According to a government statement, more than 4,800 people have been verified in Haridwar, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts under the drive, of whom 511 have been arrested.

Those arrested included 19 Bangladeshis illegally residing in the state, of whom 10 have been sent back to the neighbouring country, while action is underway against the other nine, the statement said.

 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the campaign is not against any particular community, but is aimed at protecting law and order and the dignity of Devbhoomi'.

Dhami also clarified that while faith will be respected, crime, hypocrisy and fraud under its guise will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Dec 27-30

Travellers, airport

Customs issues alert as fraudsters pose as officials at Bengaluru airport

Winter, Prayagraj Winter, Cold, Fog

IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog across north India ahead of New Year

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Indian-origin student arrested in US on arson and terror threat charges

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah calls for strong, unified anti-terror grid across India

Topics : Uttarakhand Arrest crimes Refugees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon