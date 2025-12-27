Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian-origin student arrested in US on arson and terror threat charges

Indian-origin student arrested in US on arson and terror threat charges

Press Trust of India Houston
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.

Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco police on Monday.

Police responded to Lella's home after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged threats.

Authorities said he allegedly tried to set the home on fire several days earlier.

Lella faces arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family/household member, a Class A misdemeanour.

 

Police stressed there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship. Bond was set at $100,000 and $3,500, respectively, according to the documents.

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

