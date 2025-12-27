Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Dec 27-30

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Dec 27-30

On December 30, the President will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh - Kartik Jatra at Gumla, Jharkhand

Earlier this week, President Murmu visited Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22, according to the President's Secretariat (Photo: PTI)

ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from December 27 to 30. She will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27.

According to the President's Secretariat, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka, on December 28.

On December 29, the President will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur.

On December 30, the President will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh - Kartik Jatra at Gumla, Jharkhand.

Earlier this week, President Murmu visited Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22, according to the President's Secretariat.

 

On December 16, the President inaugurated the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli, Mandya district, Karnataka. On December 17, the President performed darshan and aarti at the Golden Temple, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Later, she reached Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, for a winter sojourn.

President Murmu inaugurated the National Conference for the Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions, organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission at Hyderabad on December 19.

The President addressed a conference on 'Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress', organised by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st Anniversary, in Hyderabad on December 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

