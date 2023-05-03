close

'Operation Kaveri': India brings home fresh batch of 231 stranded people

India on Wednesday brought back home a total of 231 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indians evacuated from Sudan

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
India on Wednesday brought back home a total of 231 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

The Indians arrived in Mumbai in a commercial flight.

"Another #OperationKaveri flight brings citizens back home. Flight carrying 231 passengers lands in Mumbai," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's (IAF) heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF's aircraft.

On Tuesday, 231 Indians arrived in Ahmedabad while another batch of 328 citizens were brought to New Delhi.

India brought back 186 people on Monday under the evacuation mission that was launched over a week back.

On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi on Saturday.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.

The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 2,930, according to official data.

The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on last Wednesday.

The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sudan Indians

First Published: May 03 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

