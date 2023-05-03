close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HC seeks govt stand on PIL to restrict cash transactions on online shopping

Delhi High Court sought Centre and Delhi govt's response on a plea seeking to restrict cash transactions of goods, products and services purchased through online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart

IANS New Delhi
Online shopping, e-shopping, e-commerce, digital

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Centre and Delhi government's response on a plea seeking to restrict cash transactions of goods, products and services purchased through online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was dealing with the PIL moved by advocate and BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, which also seeks court's direction for measures to reduce corruption and for restricting cash transaction of air ticket, rail ticket, electricity bill and other bills of Rs 10,000 and above.

Although the court did not issue a formal notice in the matter, it asked the counsel appearing for the Central and Delhi government -- Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, respectively -- to obtain instructions in the matter, and listed it for hearing in August.

Upadhyay has argued in the plea that the PIL's requests are a "practical solution" to the problems of corruption, the production of black money, money laundering, benami transactions, and disproportionate assets.

"Similarly, no district is free from the clutches of mafias' viz. land mafia, drug-liquor mafia, mining mafia, transfer-posting mafia, betting mafia tender mafia, hawala mafia illegal immigration mafia conversion mafia, superstition-black magic mafia and white-collar political mafia, dividing society on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth," the plea states.

The government must examine the good practices of other nations that are in the top 20 in the Corruption Perception Index and put them into use in order to send a strong message that it is committed to combating the threat of corruption and black money.

Also Read

Flipkart key driver of 13% spike in Walmart's international revenue

Flipkart Internet gets $90 million cash infusion from Singapore parent

BeatO raises $33 mn from Lightrock India, HealthQuad, Flipkart and others

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

No increments for Flipkart's 4,500 senior personnel this cycle

Renewable energy's future in India to depend on innovation: Official

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

India's image as vibrant democracy shouldn't be tarnished by anyone: VP

Ex-CM Shettar still has Modi, Shah photos in office, says won't remove them

Row over Cong's K'taka election manifesto reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

The plea states: "Moreover, India cannot move forward without clean-transparent governance for which corruption-free society is a basic requirement and that is impossible without recalling currency above Rs 100, restricting cash transactions above Rs 10,000 linking assets above Rs 50,000, with Aadhaar and confiscating cent per cent black money, disproportionate assets, and benami property and giving rigorous life imprisonment to looters."

--IANS

spr/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Online shopping

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

funding
1 min read

Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

Tso Moriri in Ladakh. Photo: Khalid Anzar
1 min read

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks, says CEO Elon Musk

Starship, SpaceX
2 min read

CBI asked for report on Sisodia's interim bail on grounds of wife's illness

Manish Sisodia
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Byju's
6 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon