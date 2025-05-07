'Fearless in unity': Sporting legends praise Army's 'Operation Sindoor'

Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind ????????#OperationSindoor— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2025
Agar koi aap par patthar phenke toh uspar Phool Phenko, Lekin Gamle ke saath. Jai Hind#OperationSindoor , what an apt name— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 7, 2025
India takes a stand against terrorism. भारत माता की जय! ????????— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 7, 2025
"ऑपरेशन सिंदूर" आतंकवाद पर हिन्दुस्तान का ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस !! जय हिंद- जय जवान #sindoor #सिंदूर pic.twitter.com/G2dlWSbZFf— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) May 7, 2025
I’m glad India responded firmly with Operation Sindoor after the horrific Pahalgam attack. Terrorism must never go unanswered. And what a beautiful name for the operation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!#OperationSindoor #JusticeForPahalgam— Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) May 7, 2025