Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL ton: Who were the youngest debutants before him?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL ton: Who were the youngest debutants before him?

At 14 years, 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest IPL centurion with a 35-ball ton, the second-fastest in IPL history. Here are the youngest players who debuted before him

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Picture: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a night that will be etched forever in IPL folklore, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a batting masterclass for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), smashing a century off just 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.
 
At just 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in IPL and men’s T20 history, eclipsing records that had stood for years. His 35-ball hundred is now the second-fastest in IPL history, behind only Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball century in 2013, and stands as the fastest ever by an Indian in the tournament, surpassing Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball ton. 
 
 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in GT vs RR match

 
Runs: 101 off 38 balls
 
Fours: 7

Also Read

GT vs RR

RR vs GT highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts historic chase in Jaipur

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history

MI vs CSK

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK playing 11, MI batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: UltraTech, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma cap gains on Sensex, Nifty; SMIDs outperform

chicken eating, food

Love eating chicken? Here's how it could quietly raise your cancer risk

 
Sixes: 11
 
Strike Rate: 265.79
 
Milestones: 50 in 17 balls (fastest of IPL 2025), 100 in 35 balls
 

IPL’s youngest debutants

 
The Indian Premier League has also witnessed its share of teenage sensations.
 
Prayas Ray Barman made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 at just 16 years and 157 days, becoming the youngest to play in the tournament.
 
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, already a recognised international talent, impressed with his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab at 17, showcasing his skills on one of cricket’s biggest stages.
 

India's young cricket stars

 
India has a proud tradition of nurturing cricketing prodigies, many of whom made their international debuts as teenagers.
 
Sachin Tendulkar
The cricket legend burst onto the international scene at 16 years and 205 days. Over time, he evolved into one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, with an unmatched career spanning more than two decades.
 
Parthiv Patel
Parthiv made headlines when he donned the gloves for India in Tests at the age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite his youth, he held his own against seasoned opponents and served Indian cricket for years.
 
Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh debuted at 17 years and 222 days. As a left-arm spinner, he played a pivotal role in India’s bowling attack throughout the 1980s.
 
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh followed a similar path, making his international debut at 17 years and 288 days. He went on to become one of India’s most successful spinners, claiming over 400 Test wickets.
 

International young sensations

 
Across the world, several young cricketers have stunned audiences with their extraordinary talent at an early age.
 
Pakistan’s Hasan Raza holds the record as the youngest to play international cricket, debuting in Tests at just 14 years old.
 
Mushtaq Mohammad, another Pakistani great, made his Test debut at 15 years and 124 days and built a reputation as a reliable all-rounder over a long career.
 
Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful made history by scoring a Test century at 17, becoming the youngest Test centurion at the time — a landmark moment in Bangladesh’s cricketing narrative.
 
Naseem Shah, also from Pakistan, debuted in Tests at 16 years and 279 days. His pace and composure made him an instant sensation.
 
Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman emerged as a mystery spinner, making his IPL debut at just 17 years and 11 days. He quickly became a fixture in T20 leagues around the world, underlining Afghanistan’s rapid rise in international cricket.

More From This Section

Pitch report for DC vs KKR

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

I just saw the ball, not bowlers: Suryavanshi after his record-breaking ton

RR vs GT

Playoffs qualification scenarios of Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan in IPL 2025

IPL 2025 Points Table

IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd fastest Indian batter to hit 2000 runs in IPL

Topics : IPL 2025 BS Web Reports Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Sachin Tendulkar Indian Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon