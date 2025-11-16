Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Operators hail plan to allow over 15-yr-old buses to ply with fitness nod

From 12,000 buses plying in the KMA area before 2009, the number has come down to around 3,000 by the end of 2025 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

The association of bus operators on Sunday welcomed the West Bengal government draft notification, which stated that over-15-year-old stage carriers registered in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area will be allowed to ply with bi-annual fitness certificates.

The state government presented the draft notification before the Calcutta High Court. The court held that there is no scope for further adjudication in a petition filed by a private bus owners' association, as their grievances were mitigated in the draft notification presented before it by the government.

Disposing of the petition on Friday, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay gave liberty to the West Bengal government to publish the draft notification as submitted before the court at the earliest point in time.

 

The draft notification said, "Stage carriage buses registered in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) only shall be allowed to ply beyond 15 years of age from the day of initial registration."  Welcoming the order, the Secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicate Tapan Banerjee said, "This is to inform all members that the final judgment regarding the matter we have been fighting since 2024 has been delivered on Friday."  "As per the order and the clarification from the Transport secretary, all members can now complete their certificate of fitness, pollution certificate, permit renewal and other motor vehiclesrelated works as per existing rules, without any obstruction," he claimed.

"After 15 years, all documents can be renewed as usual," he also claimed.

Banerjee, who is also the secretary of bus route 24 bus syndicate, said that the union moved the petition containing the demand in the high court in 2024, and another organisation City Suburban Bus Service also moved the court on the same issue that there should be no age limit.

"... this judgment has ended our long trouble, and now all permit and vehicle work can continue without any problems," he said.

In October 2024, the Route 24 bus syndicate approached the Calcutta High Court, praying for a two-year grace period for 15-year-old buses that had exceeded their expiry period, citing losses during the pandemic.

From 12,000 buses plying in the KMA area before 2009, the number has come down to around 3,000 by the end of 2025, bus syndicate sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Road Transport bus service Kolkata

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

