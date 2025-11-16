Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / WBSSC releases interview list for 20,500 teacher recruitment candidates

WBSSC releases interview list for 20,500 teacher recruitment candidates

The interview list has been prepared based on three criteria: how a candidate has scored in the written test (60 marks), teaching experience (10 marks) and eligibility (10 marks)

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

Representative Image: The verification process before interview will begin from November 18 | Image: ANI news

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal School Service Commission on Saturday uploaded the interview list of 20,500 candidates who qualified in the teacher recruitment test for classes 11 and 12 in state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools held on September 14.

A senior SSC official said the list, containing the names and roll numbers, has been uploaded on the WBSSC website and a helpline portal.

"Around 20,500 candidates have been called for the interview after mandatory verification," he said.

"The interview list has been prepared based on three criteria: how a candidate has scored in the written test (60 marks), teaching experience (10 marks) and eligibility (10 marks)," he said.

 

The interviews will follow a 1:1.6 ratio, meaning for 100 posts in each subject, 160 candidates will be called.

Also Read

Fire, Fire accident

Massive fire breaks out in electronics goods warehouse in Kolkata

TMC supporters

Bihar Assembly poll results won't have any bearing on West Bengal: TMC

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Assam's new military station to boost security, intelligence: Experts

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks EC reply on pleas challenging SIR in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Online filling up of SIR forms starts in Bengal, response good: Official

The September 14 test was held in 478 centres for 35 subjects each having 60 marks.

The official said most of the 'untainted' candidates of the 2016 test, among the 26,000 whose jobs were invalidated following the April 3 Supreme Court order, figure in the interview list to fill up the vacancies in 12,445 posts for classes 11-12.

The verification process before interview will begin from November 18, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Winter smog grips Delhi, AQI stays 'severe' despite emergency measures

cotton, cotton plant, farmers

Cotton farming declines in Maharashtra amid rising costs, low mechanisation

Metro, Delhi metro

DMRC reopens 2 entry gates at Lal Quila Metro station, 4 days after blast

Punjab Police

Punjab govt suspends SSP for 'failing' to take action against gangsters

Birsa Munda

J'khand BJP leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

Topics : West Bengal Teachers Teacher's Eligibility Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon