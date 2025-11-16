Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED freezes over 100 mule accounts, seizes ₹70 lakh in Delhi cocaine case

ED freezes over 100 mule accounts, seizes ₹70 lakh in Delhi cocaine case

Mule bank accounts are used to transfer illicit funds and are opened by misusing genuine or using fake customer IDs

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The ED covered five premises in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur during the searches.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen 110 "mule" bank accounts, seized Rs 70 lakh in cash and found usage of Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets during searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged drug trafficking in Delhi, a statement said on Sunday.

Mule bank accounts are used to transfer illicit funds and are opened by misusing genuine or using fake customer IDs.

The raids were undertaken on November 14 after the federal probe agency took cognisance of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) complaint of November 2024 related to the seizure of 82.53 kg of "high-grade" cocaine.

The ED covered five premises in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur during the searches.

 

The seized party drug was estimated to be worth Rs 900 crore by the NCB and five persons were arrested by the central anti-narcotics agency.

Also Read

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani offers to appear via 'virtual means' before ED in Fema case

realty sector, real estate

Why former Jaypee Infratech MD was arrested in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

Reliance Power

ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power fake bank guarantee PMLA probe

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED makes 3rd arrest in Reliance Power fake bank guarantee linked PMLA case

"The searches indicated an online betting and gambling network being operated through mobile-based applications.

"The operation resulted in the freezing of 110 mule bank accounts, including 73 linked with UPI IDs and digital wallets that were actively being used for handling transactions related to the betting operations," the ED statement said.

Some documents and digital devices seized during the searches show the use of Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets for the transfer of funds, it said.

Rs 70 lakh cash, "incriminating" documents, digital devices and financial records were also seized, the ED said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM Naidu bets on 'Brand Naidu' to reignite investor confidence in Andhra

UNDP's Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu

India shaping growth path with climate-responsible approach: UNDP chief

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

Accident, road accident

At least 4 killed, several injured in road accident in J&K's Budgam

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Isro to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Drug trafficking Drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon