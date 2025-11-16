Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

Delhi's Lal Quila Metro Station has reopened after days-long closure following the Red Fort blast, with DMRC restoring full entry and exit access for commuters

DMRC had said that normal functioning would resume only after the required security clearance was granted. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

All entry and exit points at the Lal Quila Metro Station have been reopened for passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday. The station had been completely shut for several days after the powerful explosion reported near the Red Fort.
 
On Saturday, gates 2 and 3 were the first to reopen, offering limited movement to commuters before full access was restored.
 
Situated on the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line, the Lal Quila station is a key transit stop for visitors heading to major landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and the busy Chandni Chowk neighbourhood.
 
 
After the blast, authorities had temporarily halted entry and exit at the station. DMRC had said that normal functioning would resume only after the required security clearance was granted.
 

Red Fort blast

 
On November 10, investigative agencies uncovered what they described as a "white-collar terror module" operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They seized around 2,900 kilograms of explosives and arrested eight individuals, including three doctors. Hours later, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort metro station was hit by a high-intensity explosion, killing 13 people and leaving several others injured.

Investigators say the car was driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a Srinagar-based doctor and former assistant professor at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital. Police believe he is linked to the explosives recovered from Faridabad.
 
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered two FIRs related to cheating and forgery after receiving reports of regulatory lapses from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
 
Police have also taken into custody two doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, from Al-Falah University, who were acquainted with Dr Umar Nabi, according to PTI.  (With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Delhi blast Faridabad Delhi Metro DMRC Terror attack

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

