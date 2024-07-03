Business Standard
Govt forms cabinet committees on security, economic, political affairs

The committee on political affairs comprises PM Modi and 13 Union ministers. HD Kumaraswamy is a part of the committee on economic affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

The Modi government on Wednesday constituted various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision making bodies on security, economic and political affairs.
According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs comprises defence minister, home minister, finance minister, external affairs minister, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy.
Others in the committee are: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises defence minister, home minister, finance minister, panchayati raj minister, Health Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil.
The special invitees in the committee are Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

