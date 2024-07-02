Delhi Govt to grow the city's green cover with plantation drive on July 11

The tree plantation drive will be expanded with planting of 64 lakh more saplings of various species in the next one year, Rai said during a press conference.| (Photo: ANI)

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that two crore saplings were planted in the city in the last four years, against a target of five years set by the government.

The tree plantation drive will be expanded with planting of 64 lakh more saplings of various species in the next one year, Rai said during a press conference here.

The minister said the Delhi government and its various agencies will kick-start the initiative, which commences with the onset of the monsoon, from Narela on July 11.

He emphasised the importance of residents' cooperation in supporting the Delhi government's efforts to increase the city's green cover and said that as part of this campaign, seven lakh saplings will be distributed among citizens free of cost.

The first phase of the tree plantation campaign will cover 30 assembly constituencies and will run until August 9, Rai said. During this period, awareness will be raised among the public and free saplings will be distributed, he added.

Rai said that people can plant these saplings on their rooftops, balconies and other open spaces.

He said that a third-party audit will be conducted to assess the survival rate of newly planted saplings, with the previous audit showing a survival rate of 60 per cent.