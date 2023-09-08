Optimistic about India's future but harmonious society essential: Ex-PM MMS

The international order is very different after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the geopolitical rift between the West and China and India has a pivotal role to play in steering it, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday.

"As a peaceful large democracy with Constitutional values, built since independence, and a large growing economy, India commands immense respect globally," he said in an interview with The Indian Express (IE).



"I am more optimistic about India's future than worried. However, my optimism is contingent on India being a harmonious society, which is the bedrock for all progress and development," he added.



He added that currently, there is talk of de-globalisation and new types of trade restrictions. These can disrupt the existing order but also open new opportunities for India in global supply chains.

"It is in India's economic interests to not get trapped in conflicts and maintain an equilibrium of trading relationships across nations and regions," he said.

Singh, who was India's PM when G20 was raised to the summit level after the 2008 economic crisis, said that India's economy today is much more integrated with the global economy. It can rise to become an economic powerhouse in the coming decades through an emphasis on manufacturing and production combined with services.

On India's stand during the Russia-Ukraine war, Singh said it has done the "right thing" in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace.

Singh also congratulated scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the success of Chandrayaan-3.





"Our efforts over the last seven decades in promoting scientific temper in society and creating institutions have yielded enormous gains and made us all proud," he said.

"I am really thrilled that the Chandrayaan mission, which was launched in 2008, has reached new heights by being the first to reach the south pole of the Moon," Singh added.