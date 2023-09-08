Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.31%)
66469.59 + 204.03
Nifty (0.27%)
19781.05 + 54.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
5907.90 + 47.10
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
40805.70 + 211.80
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
44965.30 + 86.95
Heatmap

Optimistic about India's future but harmonious society essential: Ex-PM MMS

Singh said India could rise to become an economic powerhouse in the coming decades through an emphasis on manufacturing and production combined with services

Manmohan Singh

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The international order is very different after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the geopolitical rift between the West and China and India has a pivotal role to play in steering it, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday.

"As a peaceful large democracy with Constitutional values, built since independence, and a large growing economy, India commands immense respect globally," he said in an interview with The Indian Express (IE).

"I am more optimistic about India's future than worried. However, my optimism is contingent on India being a harmonious society, which is the bedrock for all progress and development," he added.
 
He added that currently, there is talk of de-globalisation and new types of trade restrictions. These can disrupt the existing order but also open new opportunities for India in global supply chains.

Also Read: G20 Summit: IMF Chairman Georgieva receives traditional welcome in Delhi

"It is in India's economic interests to not get trapped in conflicts and maintain an equilibrium of trading relationships across nations and regions," he said.

Singh, who was India's PM when G20 was raised to the summit level after the 2008 economic crisis, said that India's economy today is much more integrated with the global economy. It can rise to become an economic powerhouse in the coming decades through an emphasis on manufacturing and production combined with services.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda invited to G20 dinner

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Spain's President tests Covid positive, to skip event

Bengaluru-Chennai express highway to start by Jan 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

LIVE: Bypolls results for 7 assembly seats today, counting underway

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today, counting to begin soon


On India's stand during the Russia-Ukraine war, Singh said it has done the "right thing" in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace.

He also said that it is in India's economic interests to not get trapped in conflicts and maintain an equilibrium of trading relationships across nations and regions.

Singh also congratulated scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"Our efforts over the last seven decades in promoting scientific temper in society and creating institutions have yielded enormous gains and made us all proud," he said.

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Spain's President tests Covid positive, to skip event

"I am really thrilled that the Chandrayaan mission, which was launched in 2008, has reached new heights by being the first to reach the south pole of the Moon," Singh added.
Topics : Manmohan Singh G20 summit Russia Ukraine Conflict India GDP BS Web Reports Chandrayaan-3 India The Future of Indian Economy

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023Janmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon