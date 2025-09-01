Monday, September 01, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss user money protection, esports

Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss user money protection, esports

Meeting comes within a fortnight of Parliament passing The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, that bars all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and other online games

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

"IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials met online gaming industry representatives today. Discussion focused on promoting eSports and social games. Points related to orderly transition and protection of users' money were also discussed. It was no

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has held a meeting with online gaming companies to discuss the protection of users' money and promotion of eSports and social games, an official source said on Monday.

The meeting comes within a fortnight of Parliament passing The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, that bars all forms of online money games while promoting e-sports and other online games.

"IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials met online gaming industry representatives today. Discussion focused on promoting eSports and social games. Points related to orderly transition and protection of users' money were also discussed. It was noted that industry has taken steps to ensure compliance with the Act," the source said.

 

The Act has received the President's assent. The Act will come into effect after its notification by the government.

Last week, banks and fintech firms, in a joint meeting with the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Electronics and IT, asked for detailed guidelines to implement the provision of the bill and a reasonable time for putting up a system in place to check transactions for the online money games.

Also Read

BGMI

BGMI releases final batch of redeem codes: How to win Joyland Groza firearm

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 1 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, more

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Statsguru: The rise and sudden fall of real-money gaming in Indiapremium

M-League, the parent company of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL), achieved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break-even at $200,000 – a 100 per cent improvement from the previous year, the com

MPL to lay off 60% of local workforce after govt ban on paid gaming

GTA V (Image: Rockstar Games)

Gaming ban backlash grows but it unlocks credit health, jobs and spendingpremium

The Act seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or a fine up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, major online money gaming players have complied with the government's move and voluntarily announced the shutdown of their money-based gaming services.

The challenge for the government, however, remains in checking foreign-based online money gaming and betting platforms. As per an estimate, 45 crore people in the country have lost around Rs 20,000 crore in a year after getting addicted to online money games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses PIL against E20 policy, backs ethanol blending programme

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Odisha from September 1-5

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor eyes Team India lead sponsorship after Dream11 exitpremium

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw online gaming cybersecurity Parliament gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon