Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stalin writes to EAM to secure release of detained fishermen in Sri Lanka

'I would like to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 fishermen and three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13,' CM Stalin stated in the letter

MK Stalin

MK Stalin

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar to work for the 'immediate release' of 12 fishermen who were detained by Sri Lanka while fishing near the island nation.
This comes after the Sri Lankan Navy detained 12 Indian fishermen and seized their three trawlers on Saturday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I would like to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 fishermen and three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13," CM Stalin stated in the letter.
"I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels to immediately secure the release of our fishermen and their fishing boats," he added.
The fishermen from Kottaipattinam Fishing Harbour of Pudukottai District ventured for fishing on January 13, in three mechanized fishing boats bearing registration numbers 'IND-TN-08-MM-169, IND-TN-08-MM-151 and IND-TN-10-MM-730', Stalin stated.
They were taken into custody while they were fishing near Neduntheevu island in Sri Lanka.
According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian fishermen were allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. They were detained off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Kareinagar, Jaffna and were brought to the Kankasanthurai harbour.
Notably, the arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy in the recent past have been a matter of concern not just for the Centre but also for the Tamil Nadu government.
The issue was also discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the latter's visit to India in July this year.
CM Stalin had also written a letter to EAM Jaishankar in October last year expressing concern over the repeated arrests of fishermen. Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai also wrote to EAM Jaishankar over the issue.
In a statement after meeting Ranil Wickremesinghe, PM Modi said, "We also discussed the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

WeLead to Credible India: Indian lounges dominate Davos promenade

4 workers critical as molten metal falls on them in Gujarat steel factor

Can cloud seeding be the answer to India's growing problem of uneven rains?

Consult ex-servicemen to combat rising terrorism in valley: J-K LG Sinha

'Crossed $200 bn in trade': USISPF President points to strong India-US ties

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mk stalin S Jaishankar sri lanka navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon