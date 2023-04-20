close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Orient Green Power loss narrows to nearly Rs 19 cr in March quarter

Orient Green Power Company on Thursday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.97 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher expenses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Orient Green Power Company on Thursday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.97 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 32.35 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

The company's total income stood at Rs 46.45 crore during the quarter as against Rs 40.20 crore a year ago.

The total expense of the firm rose to Rs 71.99 crore during the period under review from Rs 70.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The consolidated net loss also narrowed to Rs 33.33 crore in 2022-23 as compared with Rs 35.78 crore in the previous fiscal.

"The current fiscal is a moderate one in terms of wind availability with a dip in generation. This is expected to be recouped from an early onset of wind season next year," T Shivaraman, Managing Director and CEO, said in the statement.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA

Hope to bring in Cinematograph Act 2023 by August, says Anurag Thakur

Waste segregation, disposal at 3 landfill up 5 times in 1 year: Delhi LG

Delhi adopts Apr 30 as retirement date for Anganwadi workers, helpers

'India's need for water increasing, likely to surpass 1500 bn cu m by 2050'

'Atiq-Ashraf killing shows intelligence failure, collapse of law and order'

The previous year witnessed a one-time income of Rs 2,465 lakh due to resumption in REC (renewable energy certificates) trading, he said.

Adjusting this, he explained that the EBITDA comparable for the year is marginally lower by Rs 86 lakh.

"Our efforts to reduce the finance cost and improved loan servicing resulted in improved ratings and helped us in refinancing Rs 721 crore of debt at reduced rate of interest from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)," he added.

In addition, the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme introduced by the Ministry of Power helped in realising the long pending dues from state-owned discoms.

With improving cash flows, we are exploring the opportunities to expand our presence in wind sector and venture into solar business through a hybrid model of wind and solar with an objective of attaining 1 GW of installed capacity in the next 2-3 years, more on this shall be announced in due course, he stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Orient Green Power Company electricity sector

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon