Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oscar 2024: India's official entry '2018' fails to make it to final 15

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles

Oscars

The last Indian film that made it to the final five was the Aamir Khan-led Lagaan in 2001

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malayalam film "2018: Everyone is a Hero", India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
The Jude Anthany Joseph-directed film failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films for the category, which was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jonathan Glazer's historical drama "The Zone of Interest" (UK), Denmark's "The Promised Land", starring Mads Mikkelsen, and "Perfect Days" from Japan are being billed as the frontrunners of the category.
The shortlist also includes Amerikatsi (Armenia), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), Fallen Leaves (Finland), The Taste of Things (France), The Teachers' Lounge (Germany), Godland (Iceland), Io Capitano (Italy), Totem (Mexico), The Mother of All Lies (Morocco), Society of the Snow (Spain), Four Daughters (Tunisia) and 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine).
Films from 88 countries were eligible in the category. The shortlisted movies will advance to the next round of voting.
"2018", starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, was announced as India's official entry for the 96th Oscars in September this year. The movie narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.
According to the makers, the film has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing film in Malayalam cinema.
The AMPAS also unveiled shortlists for nine other categories -- original song, original score, sound, documentary feature, documentary short, animated short film, live action short film, makeup and hairstyling, and visual effects.
At the 95th Academy Awards, "RRR" and "The Elephant Whisperers", the two Indian films which won the best original song and best documentary short, were sent to the Oscars directly by the makers, but India's official entry in the international film category, Gujarati film "Chhello Show"(Last Film Show), couldn't make it to the final five nominations.
The last Indian film that made it to the final five was the Aamir Khan-led Lagaan in 2001.
The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Also Read

National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

Achani Ravi, producer of classic Malayalam movies, dies at 90: Report

How changing Oscars best picture rules will affect contenders, theatres

Manchester City's "Happy Onam" Instagram post in Malayalam goes viral

'2018-Everyone is a Hero' marks India's official entry to Oscars '24

WB govt employees protest, demand DA at par with central govt employees

KNP authorities plan visitor engagement activities to raise awareness

Serum Institute of India to apply for license of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, govt not planning mask mandate or vaccine shots

From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oscar Awards Oscar nomination Oscars Entertainment Malayalam director Indian Cinema

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon