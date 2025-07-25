Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

The incident took place at approximately 8:30 am at Piplodi Government School in Manohar Thana

Rajasthan collapse, school building, Jhalawar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the school roof collapse incident in Jhalawar district

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four children lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after the roof of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday.
 
Collapse at Piplodi Government School
 
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am at the Piplodi Government School located in Manohar Thana. According to officials, around 40 students, along with teachers and other staff members, were present on the premises when the roof of the single-storey structure suddenly gave way.
 
“Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told news agency PTI.
 
 
Police said the children were rescued from the debris with the assistance of teachers and local villagers. Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He also directed officials to visit the site promptly and ensure that the injured children receive proper medical care. 
"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," the minister stated. He added that he would get a high-level inquiry conducted to find out why the incident took place.

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

cement

JK Cement Q1FY26 results: Profit up 75.4% to Rs 324.25 cr; sales up 19.4%

Rajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade expertspremium

chemicals

Rajasthan industry body urges govt to set up chemical hub in statepremium

Jayant Chaudhary, RLD Chief

RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

 
Critically injured students referred to specialised centre
 
Circle Inspector Nandkishore of the Manohar Thana police station in Jhalawar stated that two critically injured students had been referred to a specialised health facility for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, six others are currently receiving care at SRG Hospital.
 
A total of 27 students were enrolled in the upper primary section of the government school located in Piplod village, according to Station House Officer Vijendra Singh of the Dangipura police station. 
 
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot prays for swift recovery 
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured students. “I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on X.
 

More From This Section

CAG

Bihar failed to submit utilisation reports for ₹70,000 cr projects: CAG

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

plane crash

FAA finds no fuel system fault in Air India Dreamliner crash probe

Fraud, Scam

Bank fraud case: Court orders auction of sports academy, land of ex-MLA

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

Topics : rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon