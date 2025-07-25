Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks NIA's response on Abdul Rashid's plea in terror funding case

Delhi HC seeks NIA's response on Abdul Rashid's plea in terror funding case

The court is also scheduled to hear on July 29 Rashid's regular bail plea in the case

gavel law cases

Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole with travel expenses to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by jailed Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid and in jail in a 2017 terror funding case, has also challenged a trial court order asking him to bear travel expenses of ₹1.44 lakh per day for attending Parliament in custody from July 24 to August 4.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur issued notice to the NIA on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

 

The court is also scheduled to hear on July 29 Rashid's regular bail plea in the case.

The Baramulla MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.

Also Read

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

Delhi HC grants bail to NewsClick founder in ED, EOW foreign funding case

gavel law cases

HC seeks ED reply on Aslam Wani's plea to quash money laundering case

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines plea seeking transfer of Waqf Act petition from Delhi HC

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

All marriage-time gifts not necessarily stridhan, says Delhi court

Restaurant

Delhi plans to scrap MCD restaurant licence to boost ease of business

During the brief hearing, Rashid's counsel submitted that the MP has already been saddled with Rs 17 lakh cost to represent the public at large in Parliament.

He said Rashid was previously allowed to attend Parliament and that he was losing every day as he was unable to attend the session due to the huge costs.

Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole with travel expenses to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

On July 22, the trial court granted custody parole to Rashid to attend the Monsoon session from July 24 to August 4, subject to payment of travel expenses.

Rashid, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA's FIR, Rashid's name cropped up during the interrogation of businessman and co-accused Zahoor Watali.

After being charge-sheeted in October 2019, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others in March 2022 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and for offences relating to terrorist acts and terror funding under the UAPA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Foreign firm using shared premises in India liable to income tax: SC

Parliament, New Parliament

No plan to remove 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution: Govt informs RS

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

Security, Manipur Security

President's rule in Manipur to be extended by 6 months amid ongoing unrest

Rajasthan collapse, school building, Jhalawar

4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

Topics : Delhi High Court NIA terror funding case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon