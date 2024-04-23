Business Standard
Our govt focusing on research in big way: PM as QS chief lauds universities

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was the highest ranked university in India in the coveted rankings announced earlier this month by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the London-based higher education analytics firm | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is focusing on research, learning and innovation in a big way, a day after QS president Nunzio Quacquarelli lauded the performance improvement in Indian universities.
Indian universities demonstrated the highest performance improvement among all the G20 nations this year, a significant 14 per cent year-on-year improvement in their average ranking, Quacquarelli said in a social media post.
Tagging his post, Modi said on X, "This is encouraging to see! Our Government is focussing on research, learning and innovation in a big way. In the coming times, this emphasis will deepen even further, thus benefitting our Yuva Shakti."
 
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was the highest ranked university in India in the coveted rankings announced earlier this month by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the London-based higher education analytics firm.
The university was ranked at 20th position globally for development studies.
IIM-Ahmedabad figured among the top 25 institutions globally for business and management studies while IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta were among the top 50.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

