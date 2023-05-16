close

Outgoing K'taka CM Bommai thanks officials for extending full cooperation

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday thanked senior state government officials for extending full cooperation and for taking several bold decisions during his tenure.

IANS Bengaluru
Bommai

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
In a informal interaction with officials at a high tea here, he said that in the administration, the legislature and executive play important roles and they work under them.

Bommai recalled that soon after assuming the office, he faced the Covid pandemic and unprecedented floods and everything was effectively managed. In the last four years, no violence had been reported from any part of the state and even the Assembly elections also passed off peacefully for which the Home Department must be congratulated, he said.

He said several important decisions have been taken such as a hike in the reservation, on challenges of the government employees, and new policies. The officials played a vital role in the implementation of the employment and industrial policies and their cooperation was very important, he noted.

"We come once in five years but you will be in power for a long time. Everyone must strive for the development of the state. I might have said things loudly but it is only to speed up the work. But it is nothing personal. The state of Karnataka is ahead in many issues such as the GST and in attracting investments. The role of officials is very important in the state's development. Let us all work for the all-round development of Karnataka," he noted.

--IANS

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

