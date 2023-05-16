close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Singh on Tuesday said that the people of Rajasthan are facing a power crisis due to the failure of the state government

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Singh on Tuesday said that the people of Rajasthan are facing a power crisis due to the failure of the state government.

He said that there is no shortage of electricity in the country as in the neighbouring state Haryana, 24 hours electricity is being made available in the villages and cities.

"The production of electricity in the country is double its consumption. There is no shortage of electricity. The centre is ready to provide as much electricity as Rajasthan wants, but due to the failure of the state government, the people of Rajasthan are facing a power crisis," the minister told reporters here.

He was here to take part in an 'unemployment fair' under which 71,000 appointment letters in different government departments were given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

"In the neighbouring state of Haryana, 24-hour electricity is available in the villages and cities. Then why is the crisis in Rajasthan only? That is because the management of your government is not good," the minister said.

He said that the state government needs to improve and worry about the farmers and poor people in the village.

Also Read

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Adani Power Q4 profit grows 13% Rs 5,242 cr on lower finance cost

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for power supply contract, says report

NHRC notice to govt over rise in child sexual abuse content on social media

Rashtrapati Bhavan open for public viewing for 6 days a week from June 1

Govt launches Sanchar Saathi, AI-based portal to detect telecom frauds

Multiple events like Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply chains: IAF Chief

India plans 37GW offshore wind energy power by 2030, to issue bids

Hitting out at paper leaks of government recruitment exams in the state, the Union minister said that the way papers have been leaked 18 times in the state, no action has been taken till date.

"The government should get the CBI inquiry done. Such a government has no right to remain in power even for a moment. The future of unemployed youth is being played with. This government is running on the mercy of God," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan power

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka Congress chief Shivakumar meets Kharge amid suspense on CM post

Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge
3 min read

Air India Express hires 280 pilots, 250 crew in recent recruitment drive

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
1 min read

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

India cough syrup, new drug policy
2 min read

SGX Nifty will be known as GIFT Nifty from July 3: National Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange
2 min read

Banks request RBI for 1 more year to implement new loan provisioning system

RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon