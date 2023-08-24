Over 120 farmers seek permission to fly drones under MP's training plan

More than 120 farmers in Madhya Pradesh have sought permission to fly drones under the state government’s arrangement.

The government is helping farmers to not only get a drone pilot’s licence but also providing them subsidies for purchasing the drone and getting training.

The state has signed a pact with Amethi-based Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy, an autonomous entity under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to train farmers. According to government officials, the subsidised cost to train a farmer is Rs 30,000. The cost will be equally divided between the farmers and the government.

Pawan Singh Shyam, joint director of the directorate of agriculture engineering, said the farmers would get the subsidy once they obtain the licence. The agriculture ministry provides 75 per cent subsidy to farmer producer organisations up to Rs 7.5 lakh, 50 per cent subsidy to women and SC/ST farmers up to Rs 5 lakh, and 40 per cent to other farmers of up to Rs 4 lakh.

Drones will help the farmers spray pesticides and monitor their fields, which will save cost and time.

According to the estimates, a farmer can spray one acre of land in about 15 minutes with the help of a drone.