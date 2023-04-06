close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 260 districts in 27 states distributing fortified rice: Govt

A total of 269 districts in 27 states have started distributing fortified rice under the Targeted Public Distribution System, achieving a 100 per cent target set for second phase by March 2023

IANS New Delhi
basmati rice, exports

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 269 districts in 27 states have started distributing fortified rice under the Targeted Public Distribution System, achieving a 100 per cent target set for second phase by March 2023 in the rice fortification programme, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Chopra said that about 105 lakh metric tonnes of fortified rice was lifted in the second phase, which focussed on 27 states for PDS rice distribution.

In addition to this, about 29 lakh metric tonnes was lifted by states, as well as for the integrated child development service (ICDS) and PM POSHAN programme in the second phase, thus taking the total quantity of fortified rice lifted in 2022-23 to 134 lakh metric tonnes, he said.

Now, under the third phase, the department is geared up to complete the coverage of all remaining districts excluding wheat-consuming ones before the targeted date of March 2024, Chopra said.

The first phase had covered ICDS and PM POSHAN. It was implemented during 2021-22 and nearly 17.51 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) had been distributed in the states.

Consequent to the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on the 75th Independence Day (August 25, 2021) for supplying fortified rice in every social safety net scheme of the government throughout the country by 2024 in a phased manner, steady progress has been made during the last two years.

Also Read

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta

Latest study recognizes India Gate as the world's no. 1 basmati rice brand

Chaman Lal, KRBL: Firm demand to keep rice shares steaming, say analysts

Govt likely to cap non-basmati and basmati rice blending to 15%

Delhi to have single district property registration facility: Officials

Home Ministry suggests CBI probe against Oxfam India for violation of FCRA

Cong veteran A K Antony's son Anil joins BJP in presence of Piyush Goyal

Rs 40,700 cr loan sanctioned under Stand-Up India, focuses on job creation

India startups call for antitrust probe of Google in-app billing fee

Meanwhile, the number of rice mills having blending infrastructure has increased from 2,690 to 18,227 from August 2021 to March 2023 with more than 11 times increase in cumulative blending capacity from 13.67 LMT to 156 LMT.

--IANS

ans/pgh

Topics : Biofortification | Ministry Of Agriculture | agriculture economy

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon