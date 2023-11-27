Sensex (-0.07%)
Over 3,000 loudspeakers removed from public places in UP for norm violation

The DGP said decibel limit of 7,288 loudspeakers or amplifiers were reduced to bring it at par with the norms

loudspeaker

loudspeaker

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Over 3,000 loudspeakers or sound amplifiers installed at public and religious places in Uttar Pradesh were found to be violating prescribed norms, and were removed on Monday, a senior official said.
As part of a month-long campaign against loudspeakers, 61,399 loud speakers were checked from 5 am to 7 am in all the districts on Monday, the official said.
The campaign is being carried out in accordance with directives of the state government between November 23 to December 23.
In a statement, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said 3,238 loudspeakers or sound amplifiers operating against the norms or beyond the prescribed decibel limit were removed from public or religious places.
The DGP said decibel limit of 7,288 loudspeakers or amplifiers were reduced to bring it at par with the norms.
Kumar said that people violating the noise limit set by the police were given a notice warning them of strict action for any future violations.
Last year in April, the state government had launched a large-scale campaign to remove loudspeakers from religious places. After the campaign, in a review meeting of Jhansi division on May 7, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said more than a lakh loudspeakers were removed in the state.
The chief minister had directed officials to ensure that the removed loudspeakers are not reinstalled.
The statement does not specify the sound limit for loud speakers or sound amplifiers installed at public and religious places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh UP bans loudspeakers

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

