Rajasthan wedding season likely to generate over Rs 6,600 crore revenue

Rajasthan, perhaps the most sought-after marriage destination in the country, is gearing up for a hectic wedding season ahead which is likely to generate over 6,600 crore in revenue.

According to wedding planners and event managers, during this year’s wedding season starting from November 23 till December 25, more than 3 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the state, known for its royalty and rich culture.

“On Dev Utthni Ekadashi, November 23, an auspicious date of wedding as per Hindu rituals, over 2,000 marriages took place in Jaipur alone and about 45,000 marriages took place across the state,” said Mahesh Kumar, a wedding planner based in Jaipur.

“This is just a glimpse, the big picture is yet to follow,” he added.

The wedding season is likely to boost business to the tune of more than Rs 6,600 crore. All Wedding Industries Federation, Rajasthan, said there will be more than 3 lakh weddings, including many royal weddings, in the state in a period of over a month.

Around 12,000 to 13,000 weddings will be organised in Jaipur alone during this period.

Federation’s general secretary Bhavani Shankar Mali said a simple wedding costs around Rs 10 lakh, while for an elite one, the budget ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore.

Apart from the people associated with the wedding industry, traders of jewellery, clothing and food items are also optimistic about good business this season.

Mali said 5-10 per cent of the total marriages would involve people from outside Rajasthan and three per cent of the weddings would be high-budget royal marriages.

“This year is going to be good for the industry, we expect 10 per cent more marriages this year compared to the last year,” he said.

Rajasthan has emerged as one of the go-to destinations for a lavish Indian wedding. Many celebrity couples have chosen the state to tie the knot in a regal and traditional manner.