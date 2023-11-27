Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Rajasthan wedding season likely to generate over Rs 6,600 crore revenue

The wedding season is likely to boost business to the tune of more than Rs 6,600 crore

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan, perhaps the most sought-after marriage destination in the country, is gearing up for a hectic wedding season ahead which is likely to generate over 6,600 crore in revenue.

According to wedding planners and event managers, during this year’s wedding season starting from November 23 till December 25, more than 3 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the state, known for its royalty and rich culture.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“On Dev Utthni Ekadashi, November 23, an auspicious date of wedding as per Hindu rituals, over 2,000 marriages took place in Jaipur alone and about 45,000 marriages took place across the state,” said Mahesh Kumar, a wedding planner based in Jaipur.

“This is just a glimpse, the big picture is yet to follow,” he added.

The wedding season is likely to boost business to the tune of more than Rs 6,600 crore. All Wedding Industries Federation, Rajasthan, said there will be more than 3 lakh weddings, including many royal weddings, in the state in a period of over a month.

Around 12,000 to 13,000 weddings will be organised in Jaipur alone during this period.

Federation’s general secretary Bhavani Shankar Mali said a simple wedding costs around Rs 10 lakh, while for an elite one, the budget ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore.

Apart from the people associated with the wedding industry, traders of jewellery, clothing and food items are also optimistic about good business this season.

Mali said 5-10 per cent of the total marriages would involve people from outside Rajasthan and three per cent of the weddings would be high-budget royal marriages.

“This year is going to be good for the industry, we expect 10 per cent more marriages this year compared to the last year,” he said.

Rajasthan has emerged as one of the go-to destinations for a lavish Indian wedding. Many celebrity couples have chosen the state to tie the knot in a regal and traditional manner.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

This season may see wedding business worth Rs 4.25 trillion in just 23 days

CWC 2023 venues to get upgrades: Red soil pitches, new outfield, and more

Wedding affair: Here's what hot in attire, style and colours this season

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

SKM's 3-day protest: Farm leaders to give memorandum to Punjab guv tomorrow

Assam govt employees to intensify agitation for Old Pension Scheme

India's data science education market to reach $1.39 bn by 2028: Report

Bengaluru civic body's climate action plan aims to achieve net-zero by 2050

Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

Topics : Weddings Wedding venues in India event organiser

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon