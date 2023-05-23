close

G20 concludes ECSWG meet, commits to deliver tangible outcomes for climate

Blue economy, arresting land degradation, and promoting circular economy among priorities for the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, held under India's G20 Presidency, concluded on Tuesday in Mumbai. 
 
Arresting land degradation, promoting circular economy, and giving impetus to the blue economy were the three key areas prioritised by the ECSWG, with each meeting focusing on one of the three themes.

In an effort to focus on the blue economy, two side events were held on the first day - the Mega Beach Clean Up Event and the Ocean 20 Dialogue.

The Mega Beach Clean Up Event, held at Juhu in Mumbai, witnessed the participation of 20 countries and 37 Indian beaches from coastal states and Union Territories. 

The Ocean 20 Dialogue brought together experts, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss science-technology-innovation-driven solutions, policy and governance challenges, and finance mechanisms for supporting national and regional blue economy endeavors.

This ECSWG meeting primarily focused on observations made in the 'Focus Group Discussions' that were conducted over the past three weeks by the Indian Presidency. Foreign dignitaries were also invited to share their perspectives and discussed the outcome documents line-by-line.

Ongoing discussions on the highlighted issues continue, which will be further refined through virtual meetings in the coming weeks.

The final ECSWG meeting is scheduled to take place in Chennai from July 26th to 27th, 2023, with the Minister's meeting on July 28th.

Over the course of the three-day event, the meeting brought together 141 delegates from G20 countries, along with 10 invitee countries. Representatives from 14 international and regional organisations also participated in the deliberations.

Topics : Climate Change G20 meeting Environment BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

