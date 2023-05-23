G20 disaster risk group meeting begins in Mumbai; delegates visit BMC

The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) meeting began on Tuesday, with the delegates visiting the Emergency Operations Centre at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

The delegates to the three-day meeting appreciated BMC's preparedness to handle various disasters and lauded the prevention and mitigation measures of the civic body, an official release said.

They also appreciated the magnificent and spectacular architecture of the 128-year-old BMC headquarters.

The BMC Disaster Management Department is preparing a multi hazard vulnerability and risk assessment plan and is also in the process of developing various predictive/early warning system modules of various hazards for early action.

Also Read Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Smart Cities-the real incubators of the new urban India, says Hardeep Puri G20 concludes ECSWG meet, commits to deliver tangible outcomes for climate Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hands over 20 BG trains to Bangladesh Very exciting time to serve nation, PM tells successful UPSC candidates National campaign for conservation of biodiversity launched in Goa